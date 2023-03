Shore notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Shore has a helper in four of his last five outings, a stretch that has gone a long way to keeping him in the lineup. The 28-year-old helped out on a Derek Ryan tally in the first period. Shore is up to nine points, 27 shots on net, 40 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 40 outings this season. He should remain a fixture on the Oilers' fourth line even if his offense slips.