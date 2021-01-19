Shore deposited a shorthanded goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Shore was the only Oiler to solve Jake Allen in Monday's contest. It was Shore's first point in three games since he signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Jan. 13. The 26-year-old has taken over the fourth-line center job from Jujhar Khaira for now. Shore is a versatile forward who should be able to stick in the lineup regularly, especially given his role on the penalty kill. He'll need to average much more than 10 minutes a game to interest fantasy managers.