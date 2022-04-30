Shore recorded three hits and added the game-winning shootout tally in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.

Shore lost his place in the lineup for much of April, appearing in just six of the Oilers' last 18 contests. The 27-year-old didn't have a point in that span, but he delivered a key shootout tally Friday to give the Oilers a win in their regular-season finale. The defensive forward closed the campaign with 11 points, 67 hits, 21 blocked shots, 36 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 49 appearances. He doesn't have a guaranteed spot in the lineup heading into the first-round playoff series versus the Kings.