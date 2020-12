Shore will join the Oilers' training camp roster on a professional tryout agreement.

Shore drew into 45 games split between the Ducks and Blue Jackets last season, picking up 12 points while averaging 11:39 of ice time per contest. If he's able to land a contract with Edmonton during camp, he'll likely serve as a rotational, bottom-six skater in 2020-21, so he won't be a viable fantasy option.