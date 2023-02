Shore was returned to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Shore's demotion to the minors is likely an indication that Klim Kostin (undisclosed) will be cleared to play against the Red Wings on Wednesday, though the team hasn't officially confirmed that. Considering Shore hasn't reached the 15-point mark since 2018-19, he probably shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of offensive production even if called back up at some point.