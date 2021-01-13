Shore agreed to terms on a one-year, $700,000 contract with Edmonton on Wednesday. The center was then designated for waivers in accordance with league rules.

Once Shore clears waivers, he could be in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster, rather than being kept on the taxi squad. The eventual return of James Neal (undisclosed) will no doubt shuffle things up, which likely makes Shore's spot tenuous at best. Without a clear path to the lineup, the 25-year-old Ontario native should be considered a low-end fantasy option heading into the season.