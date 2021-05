Shore is "banged up" and won't play Monday against the Canucks, per coach Dave Tippett, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Shore will take a seat but the Oilers will get Juhjar Khaira (upper body) back from injury to fill a bottom-six center spot. Considering Shore has just nine points in 35 games this season, his status is unlikely to be of much concern to fantasy managers.