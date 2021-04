Shore scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Shore scored at 19:39 of the first period to give the Oilers a 1-0 advantage. The 26-year-old forward snapped a four-game point drought. He has three goals, four assists, 15 shots on net and 39 hits through 25 appearances, mainly in a bottom-six role. Shore's limited usage makes him an unappealing option in fantasy.