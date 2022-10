Shore was waived for the purpose of assignment to the AHL.

It appeared that Shore was slated to start the season on Edmonton's fourth line but instead he'll begin the year with AHL Bakersfield. The 28-year-old forward logged 11 points (5 goals, 6. assists) in 49 games last year with the Oilers. If he clears waivers, Shore should be one of the first call-ups this year should Edmonton need additional depth.