Levi stopped 29 shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Edmonton actually took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, with Levi even picking up an assist on the opening tally by Owen Michaels. The wild afternoon affair quickly swung in Carolina's favor in the second period, however, and the Oilers were out-shot 14-3 in the third. The seven goals allowed tied Levi's season-worst effort, and were more than he'd given up in his prior four starts combined. On the season, the 24-year-old netminder is 10-3-0 with a 2.76 GAA and .896 save percentage.