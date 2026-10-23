Levi allowed five goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Levi had some struggles against the defending champions, but he clutched up with a perfect performance in the shootout. He had gone five games without allowing more than five goals, though this slip-up can be forgiven considering the opponent he faced. Levi is now 6-1-0 with a 3.11 GAA and an .887 save percentage over seven outings this season. The Oilers are set to host the Maple Leafs on Saturday in what could be another high-scoring affair.