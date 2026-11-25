Levi allowed four goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Levi has now taken three straight losses, and the last two in particular haven't been pretty. He's given up 14 goals on 82 shots during the skid. He's fallen to a 10-4-0 record with a 2.92 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 14 starts. Levi is still holding onto the No. 1 job between the pipes, but he can't afford many more duds before Tristan Jarry could take over. Next up for the Oilers is a home-and-home set against the Kraken, which begins in Edmonton on Friday.