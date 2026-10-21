Levi stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Levi secured another victory despite allowing Minnesota to erase a two-goal deficit in the third period. The young goaltender finished with a .900 save percentage, and he has posted a single-game save percentage of at least .900 in four of his six appearances this season. His ability to collect wins behind a potent Oilers offense strengthens his fantasy appeal, although his save percentage and consistency will remain important factors in determining his long-term value. For now, though, he should remain the Oilers' No. 1 goaltender ahead of Tristan Jarry, and that should be enough to keep him rostered across all formats.