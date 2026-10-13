Levi will guard the road crease in Tuesday's clash against the Kings, per Oilers TV Reporter Paige Martin.

Levi has had an up and down start to the 2026-27 season, where he's struggled in some instances, but has managed to walk away from each of his three starts undefeated. Overall, the 24-year-old backstop has a 3-0-0 record, a 3.35 GAA and an .863 save percentage. He's a risky start in fantasy until he can showcase some consistency, but his flashes of upside and role as the Oilers' netminder make him a great stash in fantasy for the time being. He'll have a good chance to bounce back against the Kings offense Tuesday, as they currently rank 25th in the NHL with 2.50 goals per game.