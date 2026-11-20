Levi made 17 saves in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Levi played well; the entire Bolts squad was better. They were committed to a team defense that snapped Connor McDavid's season-long point streak, and Levi was unlucky on a couple goals. One came on the power play, and another he stopped but his teammate knocked him into the net as he tried to clear it. It was Levi's first loss in seven games. Overall, he is 10-2-0 with one shutout, 2.49 GAA and .906 save percentage. His win total puts him in a tie for sixth in the NHL.