Levi will be given every chance to win the No. 1 job in goal during the preseason, Janson Duench of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Levi was acquired from the Sabres on July 1. While Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) will miss the start of the season, Levi and Tristan Jarry will battle for the top job in goal. Levi will have to earn it, given Jarry's experience, but the former has the upside of youth to help him make a case. Keep a close eye on Edmonton's crease early in the season, as a strong start to the year could help Levi maintain his playing time once Andersen is back.