Levi allowed seven goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 9-7 win over the Canucks.

Levi had a great chance to stake a claim to the Oilers' No. 1 job, but he looked bad under low pressure for two periods. The Canucks found a groove in the third, and only Edmonton's offense was able to bail out Levi's poor performance. Considering Tristan Jarry gave up six goals in an overtime loss to Vancouver on Tuesday, the Oilers are no closer to having a clear starter in goal yet. Their next game is at home versus the Kraken on Saturday, though neither Jarry nor Levi has done enough to be trusted in fantasy yet.