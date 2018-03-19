Simpson was recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Bakersfield on Monday.

The University of North Dakota product is a left-shooting defenseman who's likely being recalled due to the fact that fellow left-handed blueliners Andrej Sekera (undisclosed) and Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) are questionable and out, respectively, for Tuesday's road tilt against the Hurricanes. If Simpson's able to crack the Edmonton lineup, don't expect him to make much of a fantasy impact, as he's recorded just 65 points in 240 professional games.