Oilers' Dillon Simpson: Put on waivers
Simpson was waived by the Oilers on Tuesday.
It may not seem like the best sign for Simpson that he was waived despite defenseman Andrej Sekera being off the ice with a significant knee injury. However, it's believed that the best has yet to come for the Oilers' 2011 fourth-rounder. For the left-shooting defenseman, it's all about learning to use a 6-foot-2, 197-pound frame effectively. Last year, he added a mere three goals and eight assists over 53 contests with AHL Bakersfield and probably could stand to fill out a bit to be able to withstand the rigors of the NHL in the future.
