Oilers' Dillon Simpson: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Oilers assigned Simpson to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.
The Oilers recalled forward Brad Malone from the minors on an emergency basis in a corresponding move, so they must be dealing with several injuries up front ahead of Thursday's game against the Senators. Simpson will return to AHL Bakersfield for the foreseeable future, where he's notched four goals and 17 points in 56 contests this campaign.
