Simpson signed a one-year contract with Edmonton on Sunday.

Simpson spent the majority of the 2016-17 season with AHL Bakersfield, where he tallied three goals and eight helpers in 53 outings. The defenseman did get to make his NHL debut last year -- appearing in three games in which he averaged 10:53 of ice time. The Oilers have some depth on their blue line which could make it difficult for the 24-year-old to secure regular minutes.

