Oilers' Dillon Simpson: Secures one-year deal
Simpson signed a one-year contract with Edmonton on Sunday.
Simpson spent the majority of the 2016-17 season with AHL Bakersfield, where he tallied three goals and eight helpers in 53 outings. The defenseman did get to make his NHL debut last year -- appearing in three games in which he averaged 10:53 of ice time. The Oilers have some depth on their blue line which could make it difficult for the 24-year-old to secure regular minutes.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...