Oilers' Dmitri Samorukov: Racking up points in OHL
Samorukov chipped in a pair of assists in OHL Guelph's 7-5 upset of London on Tuesday.
Fresh off his second straight appearance for his native Russia at the World Junior Championship, Samorukov returned to Guelph and continued to pile up the points. The 2017 third-round selection now has 13 points in his last eight appearances for the Storm and is gaining traction as a legitimate prospect. Samorukov is a big kid (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) who has displayed an ability to contribute at both ends of the rink. Samorkuov figures to finish the season with Edmonton's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield once Guelph's campaign comes to an end.
