Oilers' Dmitri Samorukov: Reassigned to juniors

Samorukov was released from training camp and reassigned to his junior club in the OHL on Sunday, The Hockey Writers reports.

The 2017 third-round pick was never expected to make the NHL club this season, making his return to OHL Guelph a foregone conclusion.

