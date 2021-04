Kulikov will be eligible to make his Oilers debut Monday against Winnipeg after clearing the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It isn't clear if Kulikov will be inserted into Edmonton's lineup for Monday's contest, but he'll be available to play if needed. The 30-year-old blueliner picked up two assists in 38 games with the Devils before being traded to the Oilers at the deadline.