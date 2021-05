Kulikov picked up an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and a pair of shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Kulikov set up Dominik Kahun's second-period tally. The assist was Kulikov's first point in five games as an Oiler. The Russian blueliner is mostly a defensive presence in the lineup. He has just three assists, 49 shots on net, 87 hits, 44 blocked shots and 26 PIM through 43 contests between the Oilers and the Devils this year.