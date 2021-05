Kulikov recorded an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Kulikov has two assists through nine games in his Oilers tenure after producing as much offense in 38 outings with the Devils. He's added 51 shots on net, 92 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating overall. The Russian defenseman is likely to fill a defensive role in the postseason, so he's not likely to garner much fantasy interest.