Kulikov was acquired by Edmonton from New Jersey on Monday in exchange for a conditional 2022 pick, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Kulikov becomes just the latest player to be shipped out by New Jersey after Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac were both sent to Long Island. Due to Canadian COVID-19 protocols, Kulikov will need to sit out a week before he can suit up for his new club, which would set his first possible game as April 19 versus Montreal.