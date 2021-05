Kulikov (lower body) was plus-2 with two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.

After missing one game with his injury, Kulikov returned to Edmonton's shutdown pairing alongside Adam Larsson and was able to log just over 19 minutes of ice time. Kulikov has played in eight contests with the Oilers since being acquired from New Jersey, picking up one assist and eight shots on goal with a plus-1 rating.