Kahun scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Kahun's tally in the final minute of the second period stood as the game-winner in Monday's contest. The 25-year-old winger snapped his 11-game goal drought in the process. He's up to 12 points, 58 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 42 contests. He hasn't clicked very well in Edmonton despite often seeing top-six minutes.