Kahun registered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

A rare goal from the Oilers' second power-play unit saw Kahun pass to Darnell Nurse, who then set up Evan Bouchard. The assist was Kahun's first power-play point of the year. The German winger has 13 points, 59 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 43 contests overall.