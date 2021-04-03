Kahun scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Kahun struck at 11:29 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. He finished a strong passing play on the rush, converting on Kailer Yamamoto's feed. Kahun has played a part-time role over the last month -- he's appeared in just seven of the last 15 games. When he's active, he usually plays in a top-six role, but he has only 10 points and 45 shots on net through 30 contests.