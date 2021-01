Kahun scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Kahun hasn't clicked with Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto very well in 2020-21, as his tally Saturday was just his second point of the year. The 25-year-old Kahun has added a plus-3 rating, 19 shots on goal and seven hits through 10 contests. For now, he remains in a second-line role, but he'll need to produce more to stay there with James Neal healthy and ready to challenge for a top-six job.