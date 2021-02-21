Kahun posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Flames.

Kahun set up Josh Archibald in the third period for the last goal of the game. The 25-year-old Kahun is firmly in a middle-six role, but he's competing with Tyler Ennis for a spot on Leon Draisaitl's line. Kahun has just six points, 30 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 20 contests. He's struggled to fit in with the Oilers' offense, although he's been better lately with five of his six points this year coming in the last 11 games.