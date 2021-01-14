Kahun had an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Kahun got the first look on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto, but his first assist with the Oilers came on an Adam Larsson goal. It was still a decent performance for Kahun, who had 31 points in 56 games between the Penguins and the Sabres in 2019-20. The 25-year-old will have plenty of appeal in DFS formats as long as he remains alongside Draisaitl, but season-long managers can wait a little while to see if he will produce.