Kahun scored the game-winning goal and fired three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Canadiens.
Kahun was sprung on a breakaway by Leon Draisaitl and flicked the puck past Montreal netminder Cayden Primeau less than 30 seconds into the extra frame. It was the second straight game with a goal for Kahun, who has tallied nine times in 47 appearances overall as a first-year Oiler.
