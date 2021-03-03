Kahun was unable to participate in Tuesday's practice session. Head coach Dave Tippett told reporters, "He's unfit to practice, we'll leave it at that," Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Kahun's absence from practice certainly raises doubts regarding his availability for Wednesday's matchup with Toronto. If the winger is unable to suit up, Kyle Turris could get back in the lineup for the first time since Feb. 17, a stretch of six games on the sidelines, while Tyler Ennis could be an option to move into a top-six role.