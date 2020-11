Kahun signed a one-year deal with the Oilers on Sunday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahun scored 12 goals and 31 points across 56 games last season with the Penguins and Sabres. He didn't receive a qualifying offer from Buffalo this offseason, so he was able to secure a deal with Edmonton as an unrestricted free agent. The 25-year-old forward should be in line for middle-six minutes next season.