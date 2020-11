The Oilers have loaned Kahun to EHC Red Bull Munchen of German's DEL until the start of the 2020-21 NHL season.

Kahun, who picked up 12 goals and 31 points in 56 games split between the Penguins and Sabres last season, recently signed a one-year, $975,000 contract with Edmonton. He'll head to Germany for now, but he'll return to North America ahead of the 2020-21 NHL season, and should assume a bottom-six role with the Oilers in 2020-21.