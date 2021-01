Kahun (undisclosed) is on the ice for Thursday's practice.

Kahun is skating with the Oilers' second group Wednesday after missing the first two days of camp, but he should settle into a second-line role once he gets up to speed. The 25-year-old picked up 12 goals and 31 points while posting a plus-8 rating in 56 games split between the Penguins and Sabres last season.