Kahun scored a goal on two shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal on Monday.

Kahun redirected a perfect Connor McDavid setup on top of the crease to give the Oilers a 3-2 lead midway through the second period. It was the eighth goal of the season for Kahun, who could be an X factor for the Oilers during the playoffs if he can take advantage of his recent assignment on McDavid's left side.