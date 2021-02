Kahun notched an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

Kahun's drop-back pass allowed Darnell Nurse to score on a rocket at 8:55 of the third period, but that was the last goal of the game for the Oilers. The 25-year-old Kahun isn't finding much success despite a top-six role. He has just four points, 23 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in 13 contests. James Neal has been more productive recently and could challenge for Kahun's spot on the second line alongside Leon Draisaitl.