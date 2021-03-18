Kahun scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Kahun was reunited with Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto on the Oilers' second line for Wednesday's game. Draisaitl set up Kahun's tally at 8:39 of the second period. Kahun had sat out the last five games as a healthy scratch. He's up to nine points, 40 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 26 contests.