Kahun scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.
Kahun was reunited with Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto on the Oilers' second line for Wednesday's game. Draisaitl set up Kahun's tally at 8:39 of the second period. Kahun had sat out the last five games as a healthy scratch. He's up to nine points, 40 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 26 contests.
More News
-
Oilers' Dominik Kahun: Ready to rock•
-
Oilers' Dominik Kahun: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Dominik Kahun: Held out of practice Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Dominik Kahun: Tallies twice in comeback win•
-
Oilers' Dominik Kahun: Garners assist in lopsided win•
-
Oilers' Dominik Kahun: Assists in consecutive games•