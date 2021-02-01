Kahun scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Senators.

Kahun tallied just eight seconds after the opening faceoff, and that proved to be an indication of how the game would go as the two teams combined for 13 goals. While Kahun's marker didn't mean a lot in the contest, he's lit the lamp in consecutive games. The 25-year-old German is up to three points, 21 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 11 contests, although he's hardly lived up to his top-six assignment.