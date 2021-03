Kahun (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

It's unclear why Kahun is set to miss his first game of the year. The 25-year-old recorded four goals and as many assists through the first 25 games. James Neal (undisclosed) will return to the lineup and take Kahun's place in the top six.