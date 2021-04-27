Kahun provided an assist, fired two shots on goal and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Kahun was promoted to the first line, swapping places with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the top six. The move worked well for Kahun, who set up the second of Connor McDavid's three goals in the game. The 25-year-old Kahun ended his seven-game point drought with the helper. He's at 11 points, 50 shots and a minus-1 rating in 38 appearances this season.