Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Absent from training camp
Caggiula missed out on Friday's training camp session due to illness, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Depending on the severity of Caggiula's ailment, he could miss out on Monday's preseason matchup with Calgary -- although this shouldn't impact his availability for Opening Night against the Devils on Oct. 6.
More News
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Signs dotted line on two-year extension•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Focusing on improvements•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Duels in second career fight•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Heating up as of late•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Scores two goals•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Scores 10th goal•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...