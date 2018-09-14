Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Absent from training camp

Caggiula missed out on Friday's training camp session due to illness, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Depending on the severity of Caggiula's ailment, he could miss out on Monday's preseason matchup with Calgary -- although this shouldn't impact his availability for Opening Night against the Devils on Oct. 6.

More News
Our Latest Stories