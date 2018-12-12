Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Activated off injured reserve
Caggiula (hand) was removed from injured reserve by the Oilers on Wednesday.
Caggiula will return to the lineup following a four-game stint on the sidelines. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was stuck in a six-game goal drought, during which he managed just one assist. How the Ontario native fits back into the lineup remains to be seen, but he could get a look in a top-six role right out the gate.
