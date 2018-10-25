Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Back in action Thursday

Caggiula (lower body) will rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Capitals, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

After three straight contests on the sidelines, Caggiula will bring his scrappy presence back to the ice Thursday against the defending champs. Through three contests, the undersized winger has provided a surprising 10 hits and a blocked shot to go along with seven shots on goal. Still in search of his first point this season, Caggiula could have an opportunity against a Capitals club tied for sixth-most goals per game allowed (3.63) thus far.