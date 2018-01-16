Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Collects two points
Caggiula scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Caggiula seemingly got better as the game progressed --- he tallied his sixth goal of the season early in the third period and added his fifth assist of 2017-18 on the overtime winner, a two-on-one dish to Darnell Nurse. However, the points were his first since Dec. 21. Even after the productive night, Caggiula is best left on the wire for now.
