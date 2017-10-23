Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Could return Tuesday

Caggiula (undisclosed) is expected to be ready against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, but still needs medical clearance.

Caggiula remains on injured reserve, with an update on his status likely to come following Tuesday's game-day skate. If the winger is cleared to play, a corresponding player -- likely Jujhar Khaira -- would need to be send down to the minors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories